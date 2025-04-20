‘Earth Night’ returns April 26 with poke contest, conservation groups, dive presentations and ‘Koholā’ film

PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will host its second annual “Earth Night” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025. This family-friendly evening features live music, dance performances and ocean-themed activities led by marine naturalists.



The winner of the Anything But Iʻa (Fish) Poke Recipe Contest, held in collaboration with the Maui Visitors Bureau, will also be announced. The first 500 people at the event will receive a ticket to try a free sample of the winning recipe.



Two diver presentations will be held inside the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit while the Sphere Theater will screen “Koholā,” a new film by local photographer Daniel Sullivan that explores humpback whales as symbols of hope and healing.



Maui Ocean Center marine naturalists will host keiki activities, including a coral feeding station, and Hex Press Maui will lead an art printing activity. A planned “Migrations” performance showcases dances from Hawaiʻi and around the globe.



“After a successful launch last year, we’re very excited to bring back our ‘Earth Night’ event this month,” said Sara Peyton, the aquarium’s head naturalist. “Discussing ocean conservation on ‘Earth Night’ is important as more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water.”

Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated each year on April 22 to advocate for environmental awareness and protection. Educational partners planning to participate during “Earth Night” include:

NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources

Pacific Whale Foundation

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

East Maui Animal Refuge (Boo Boo Zoo)

Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Stormwater Maui

Admission is $25 per adult and $15 for children ages 4-12 (annual members are free). Tickets can be purchased at mauioceancenter.com.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, with menu items including roasted beet salad, ahi crudo, root vegetable lūʻau stew and Molokaʻi venison burger. For dessert, pick up some fudge at Maui Ocean Treasures gift store, where products will be discounted for the evening.