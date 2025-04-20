Seabury Hall hosts elite volleyball clinic featuring Olympic and world champions































Seabury Hall welcomed 90 student-athletes from 14 schools across Maui for an elite volleyball clinic on Tuesday, April 8. The sold-out event featured two of the sport’s most accomplished professionals: Taylor Averill, a 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist and standout middle blocker for Team USA, and Dustin Watten, a 2015 FIVB World Cup Champion and internationally renowned libero.

Athletes ages 14 and up participated in two high-energy sessions focused on advanced skill development, strategic gameplay and the mental resilience required for high-level competition. The clinic provided an extraordinary opportunity for Maui’s youth to train with world-class talent—without leaving the island.

“We were thrilled to host Taylor and Dustin at Seabury Hall,” said Lecca Roberts, Seabury Hall’s girls’ volleyball head coach. “To have Olympic- and World Cup-level athletes working hands-on with our community’s youth is truly special. The energy in the gym was incredible, and the athletes left inspired and better equipped for their volleyball journeys.”

Participants represented a wide range of volleyball programs, including public, private and club teams. Throughout the two sessions, Averill and Watten provided technical feedback, led dynamic drills, and shared personal insights from years of international play. Watten, who now leads the elite training academy Noezybuckets, also offered mental training techniques aimed at helping athletes develop focus, grit and confidence.

Averill, who played collegiate volleyball at the University of Hawaiʻi before launching a successful professional career overseas, recently lead Team USA to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was named Best Blocker of the Olympic tournament. His powerful presence at the net and mentorship during the clinic left a lasting impression on attendees.

“Training with Taylor and Dustin was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Seabury Hall ninth grader Jaxson Giesea. “They made us work hard, think differently and believe in what’s possible.”

This clinic is part of Seabury Hall’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional athletic opportunities and mentorship experiences for student-athletes across Maui. The school plans to host more events like this in the future that connect young athletes with elite role models.