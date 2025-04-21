Maui News

Haleakalā National Park seeks subject matter experts for first of its kind project

April 21, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
Haleakalā National Park is looking for subject matter experts to create and translate content from the Hawaiian perspective to the park’s website.

This first-of-its-kind project is made possible through a National Park Foundation grant. The park will select four experts who will each receive $9,900. Additional funding is provided by the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association. The selectees will each provide 360 hours of content creation. The content must be in ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi and focused on the natural and cultural resources of Haleakalā.

The new ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi website will include peer-reviewed translations and new content such as basic park information, mele and oli (songs, chants, hula), moʻolelo (stories), drawings, photographs and videos.

“The website will engage our local community and educate visitors on all aspects of Haleakalā in the Hawaiian language,” said Honeygirl Duman, Education Specialist and Hawaiian Community Liaison.

To apply for the postion, send your resume to Honeygirl Duman at bennadette_duman@nps.gov by May 23, 2025.

For more information about the National Park Foundation visit https://www.nationalparks.org/. Visit https://www.hawaiipacificparks.org/ to learn more about Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association.

