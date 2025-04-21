Wings Hawaiʻi and Flatbread Pizza to host silent auction to benefit Help Maui Rise

A silent auction fundraiser for Help Maui Rise will take place at Flatbread Pizza Company in Pāʻia on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. File photo courtesy

Wings Hawaiʻi and Flatbread Pizza Company in Pāʻia are teaming up to support wildfire recovery efforts through a silent auction and benefit night on Tuesday, May 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds from the silent auction will go to Help Maui Rise, a local nonprofit providing direct financial support to individuals and families affected by the 2023 wildfires in Lahaina and Kula. Flatbread Pizza will also donate a portion of pizza sales made during the event hours.

“Even though it’s been 18 months since the fires, the reality is that many of our neighbors are still in need,” said Wings Hawaiʻi team member Melody Torres, who is organizing the silent auction. “We want to do something that brings people together for a good cause and reminds our community that recovery is ongoing.”

Since the fires, Help Maui Rise has awarded grants to more than 1,600 survivors. The nonprofit continues to support those facing housing instability and other long-term challenges.

“Whether you donate, attend or just grab a takeout pizza, you’re helping Help Maui Rise continue their mission,” Torres said.