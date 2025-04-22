200 Maui students participate in LEI workforce development event

LEI Maui 2025. (Courtesy: ClimbHI)

ClimbHI, a Hawaiʻi-based workforce development nonprofit, partnered with the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the Hawai‘i Department of Education and local businesses for its annual Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration (LEI) program on Maui, held last week.

The free event, held at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, introduced more than 180 high school students and 25 college students to careers in hospitality and related industries, according to ClimbHI.

Participants engaged with industry professionals and took part in hands-on activities to explore potential career pathways.



















This year’s event also included an Exposure Fair, which offers hand-selected businesses and organizations the ability to present to students in short “speed-dating” style segments.

LEI is a workforce development initiative that inspires youth to select careers in the Hawaiʻi hospitality industry by providing them with the necessary means to achieve success.

“LEI is one of the key stepping stones from exposure to careers all the way through to the hiring process, allowing students to achieve their dreams and helping local businesses with workforce development,” said ClimbHI President Julie Morikawa. “Mahalo to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, our participating businesses, organizations, local colleges and volunteers for their continued support of this program in its 13th year.”



















The Maui program follows LEI O‘ahu, held on April 14. Other events include LEI Kaua‘i on April 22 at the Sheraton Kaua‘i Resort, and LEI Hawai‘i Island on April 25 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa and April 29 at the Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. More than 1,100 students and 100 businesses are expected to participate across all islands this year.

The LEI program also connects students with year-round opportunities through ClimbHI’s Exposure Fairs, Exposureships, the HTA Work Wise initiative, Hiring Blitz events, and the ClimbHI Bridge online portal. Since its launch in 2021, the portal has reached nearly 300,000 students across the state.

Hawai‘i businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate and learn more about LEI events by e-mailing info@climbhi.org or by watching the overview video below.