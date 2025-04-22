Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset expands “Go for the Green” scholarships

Members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset are pictured during a fundraising event. Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset is now accepting applications for its 2025 “Go for the Green” academic scholarships and has expanded the program to award three graduating high school seniors.

Each recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship. Eligible applicants must reside in West Maui, Hāna, Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi, and attend a high school on Maui, Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi.

Applicants should demonstrate strong academic performance, involvement in school activities and a winning character profile and must be pursuing a field of study that will benefit the environment.

“Knowledge is power, and we are thrilled to help two graduating senior students reach their educational goals,” said Kelsey Briggs, scholarship chair. “We’re pleased to support the education of two local students who will have the opportunity to continue sustainability efforts on Maui well into the future,”

The deadline to apply is May 1, 2025. Applications can be downloaded here.