Community input sought on draft Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is inviting residents to provide feedback on the draft 2025 Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The public comment period runs from April 23 to May 8, 2025.

View the draft plan at the MEMA webpage: https://www.mauicounty.gov/1832/Hazard-Mitigation. Public comments may be submitted by email to mema.mitigation@mauicounty.gov.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is updated every five years to maintain the County’s eligibility for Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation assistance grants. The plan assesses Maui County’s risks from natural hazards, evaluates its mitigation capabilities and outlines strategies to reduce those risks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community meetings to discuss the draft 2025 Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan include the following:

Wednesday, April 23, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei

Thursday, April 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

Both meetings will be livestreamed on MEMA’s Facebook page. No account is needed to view.

MEMA began updating the plan in late 2024 with input from County departments, community organizations, technical experts and state and federal agencies. In February, MEMA hosted a public meeting outlining the planning process and timeline. The meeting was streamed on the county’s Facebook page, where a recording is available for viewing.