Imua Family Services and PYCC launch partnership to expand youth and family support

Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center. Courtesy photo

Imua Family Services and the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center are launching a new partnership aimed at expanding support services for youth and families on Maui, the organizations announced this week.

The collaboration will boost PYCC’s existing recreational and life skills programing and expand opportunities for essential services including family support, mental health and wellness counseling, case management and teen support.

“This collaboration enables both organizations to deepen their connections with young people on Maui, providing our youth with the tools and support necessary to succeed,” said Benjamin Rachunas, director of the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center. “By working together, we will work towards nurturing resilient individuals, future contributors and inspirational leaders for our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services, said the initiative is rooted in a shared goal of investing in the youth. ““Together, we can apply our collective expertise to provide comprehensive support that empowers our young people to thrive,” he said.

The initiative will include Family Support Services to provide resources and education to help families navigate challenges and strengthen their bonds; Mental Health and Wellness Counseling with accessible counseling services and referrals designed to support emotional and psychological well-being; Case Management to deliver tailored support plans that assist families in accessing critical services and resources; Peer Support Groups and Programs with safe spaces for teens to discuss their experiences and shared challenges and to engage in constructive activities.

The partnership officially launches in May of 2025, with community events planned in the coming months to promote the new programs. More information will be available through Imua Family Services and the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center.