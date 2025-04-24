Community invited to utility box painting event at Keōpūolani Park this weekend

Maui Public Art Corps will host live utility box paintings this weekend. The initiative is modeled after successful utility box programs in other municipalities, demonstrating how public art can enhance shared spaces, reduce vandalism, boost civic pride and reflect the true spirit of a place. One example (pictured) is “High Summer” by Fred Lisaius, an installation commissioned in the city of Issaquah, Wash. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

This weekend, the community is invited to Keōpūolani Regional Park for a live utility box painting event, part of Maui Public Art Corps’ new effort to build a more informed, inspired and connected community—one box at a time.

The project supports early-career Maui-based creatives and transforms everyday infrastructure into vibrant, place-based artwork grounded in authentic mo‘olelo. Each design in this pilot two-box series draws from Hui Mo‘olelo, a collaborative storytelling program that highlights Maui’s history, culture and sense of place through community participation.

Events take place Saturday and Sunday, April 26–27, near the YMCA off Kanaloa Avenue and adjacent to the dog park. Activities include drop-in art sessions, artist meet-and-greets and live painting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Saturday also features YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day. On Sunday, yoga in the park begins at 8 a.m., followed by storytelling at 11 a.m. with Kathy Collins and Hōkū Pavao.

Attendees are encouraged to bring sun protection, snacks or a picnic and a beach chair or blanket.

“Public art thrives on community engagement,” the project team shared. “By participating in this weekend’s events, you contribute to the living tapestry of our island’s story.”

Kīhei artist Christopher Carraway’s box draws on moʻolelo from Reverend Gensho Hara and his daughter, Yayoi Hara, who share stories from the Lahaina Jodo Mission.

Haʻikū-based artist Sarah DeYoung has her design rooted in moʻolelo shared by Sissy Lake-Farm and Lopaka White and focuses on their connections to Hawaiian Canoe Club in Kahului.

A utility box is seen at Keōpūolani Park. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

The pilot is presented in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/Maui Historical Society.

To learn more, visit the project page at mauipublicart.org.