Maui Surf Forecast for June 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:06 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:12 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along S shores will remain small through early Monday until a moderate, long period south swell starts filling in. Due to recent observations in Samoa this past Friday, the swell is expected to reach near High Surf Advisory criteria as it peaks on Tuesday before declining Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

