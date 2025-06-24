Maui Mustang 10U baseball wins Hawaiʻi regional, heads to California

Hawaiʻi State Champions Maui Mustang 10U Team on June 16, 2025. Pictured are coaches (L-R) Michael Pruett, Isaiah Abbey, Lorne Pico (Missing Jonah Abreu); players (L-R) Max Pruett, Kamdyn Pico, Nikko Pagan, Lucas Truxal, Kekai Ostermiller, Kaden Randles, Kalāhikiola Noa, Kingston Abbey, Kameron Mendoza, Nicholas Zylak, Bradley Du Pont, River Hiraga and Eric Hāwea Casco. (Courtesy: Makawao Orioles Baseball Organization)

The Maui Mustang 10U baseball team is headed to California next month after clinching the Hawaiʻi Region Championship with a 5-4 win over Team Kauaʻi on June 16 in Hilo.

The hard-fought victory earned the team a spot at the Mustang West Zone Championships, set July 24 to July 27 in Placentia, Calif., where they’ll represent Hawaiʻi against some of the best young players in the region.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these young athletes to compete on a national stage, and we are working hard to get them there,” said Michael Du Pont, president of Makawao Orioles Baseball Organization.

The group is now seeking community support to help cover travel, lodging, transportation and meal costs for players, coaches and families.

“Every donation—big or small—makes a difference,” Du Pont said. “Your generosity will help ease the financial burden on our families and allow our team to focus on proudly representing Maui and Hawaii with the same heart and determination that brought us this far.”

To support the team:

Venmo : Send to @Kim_Pico with the note “Maui Mustang 10U”

: Send to @Kim_Pico with the note “Maui Mustang 10U” Check: Payable to Makawao Orioles

Mail to: 837 Puapana Place, Makawao, HI 96768

EIN: 90-0942151 / GE: 174-241-7920

The Maui team is part of the Mustang 10U league, comprising players ages 7 to 10.