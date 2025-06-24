Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy registering peak values around 4 feet 15 seconds this afternoon closely matching expectations for surf associated with the existing S swell peaking just shy of the advisory threshold. Elevated surf is also noted along exposed shorelines of W shores. This energy will peak this evening then subside through the remainder of the week. A smaller S swell is modeled to arrive early next week.
Surf along E shores remains rough due to breezy trades but will gradually subside as trades weaken during the next several days. Surf along N shores remains tiny through the period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com