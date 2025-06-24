Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2025

June 24, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 3.0 feet 02:48 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 09:46 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:07 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy registering peak values around 4 feet 15 seconds this afternoon closely matching expectations for surf associated with the existing S swell peaking just shy of the advisory threshold. Elevated surf is also noted along exposed shorelines of W shores. This energy will peak this evening then subside through the remainder of the week. A smaller S swell is modeled to arrive early next week. 


Surf along E shores remains rough due to breezy trades but will gradually subside as trades weaken during the next several days. Surf along N shores remains tiny through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





