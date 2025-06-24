Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.0 feet 02:48 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 09:46 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:07 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy registering peak values around 4 feet 15 seconds this afternoon closely matching expectations for surf associated with the existing S swell peaking just shy of the advisory threshold. Elevated surf is also noted along exposed shorelines of W shores. This energy will peak this evening then subside through the remainder of the week. A smaller S swell is modeled to arrive early next week.

Surf along E shores remains rough due to breezy trades but will gradually subside as trades weaken during the next several days. Surf along N shores remains tiny through the period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.