Maui Food Bank names Chris Yuh as Chief Financial Officer

Chris Yuh headshot. (Credit: Aubrey Hord)

Maui Food Bank has named Chris Yuh as its Chief Financial Officer, where he is responsible for oversight of all financial operations, including accounting, budgeting and financial analysis. His leadership will support efforts to expand food distribution, enhance operational efficiency and build resilience in the face of growing community needs.

“Chris’s depth of experience in finance and operations, coupled with his passion for serving Hawaiʻi’s communities, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Maui Food Bank CEO Lisa Paulson. “As we continue our work to fight hunger and support recovery efforts across Maui County, his expertise will help strengthen our impact and long-term sustainability.”

Most recently, Yuh served as the manager of finance, risk and analytics at Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, where he was a key member of the senior leadership team. During his tenure, he played a critical role in financial oversight and organizational risk management, contributing to the cooperative’s mission of providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.

A graduate of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Yuh earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in information systems from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. He began his career in accounting and analytics roles, steadily advancing into leadership positions focused on strategic cost savings and revenue generation in the tourism, aviation and utility sectors.