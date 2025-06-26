AAA: gas prices see modest uptick amid seasonal demand, market fluctuations

Gas prices have seen a modest uptick in most cities across the state over the past week, reflecting seasonal demand and market fluctuations, according to the latest AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.47, which is one cent higher than last week. The average national price is $3.22, which is two cents higher than last week and 27 cents less than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului is $4.51, which is two cents higher than last week and 25 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.38, which is the same as last week and 19 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.64, which is two cents higher than last week and 20 cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.04, which is one cent higher than last week and 21 cents lower than a year ago.

“Although gas prices in Hawaiʻi have experienced a modest uptick, they remain relatively stable across the state heading into the Fourth of July holiday,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

Prices as of 9 a.m., June 26th, 2025:

