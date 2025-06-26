County DWS 2025 Water Quality Report published online

The Maui County Department of Water Supply has released its annual Water Quality Report. (Courtesy: DWS)

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply announced the 2025 publication of the Water Quality Report for testing results from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024.

The department encourages customers to review the report, which provides details about the source and quality of drinking water last year, by visiting mauicounty.gov/247/Water-Quality-Report.

The Water Quality Report also provides information comparing Maui County’s water with established federal and state drinking water standards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year marks the 27th year of providing Water Quality Reports on the 12 public water systems that DWS manages and operates on Maui and Molokaʻi. Current and archive reports are available on the DWS webpage, mauicounty.gov/water, under “Water Quality Report.”

For environmental and cost-savings reasons, the department no longer distributes the annual report to all customers. However, customers may request a printed version by calling the County’s Water Quality Laboratory at (808) 270-7550.

For more information, contact DWS at water.supply@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7633.