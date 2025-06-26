UH88 telescope earns global honor

UH88 with Robo-AO2 instrumentation mounted. Credit: C. Baranec

The University of Hawaiʻi’s 2.2-meter (88 inch) telescope on Maunakea has been recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers as an IEEE Milestone, an honor that spotlights innovations that have changed the world.

Dedicated in 1970, the telescope, commonly referred to as the UH88, was both the world’s highest and the first computer-controlled telescope at the time.

UH reports that innovations developed or tested by the UH88 have shaped astronomy worldwide and include breakthrough digital imaging, adaptive optics and the HAWAII near-infrared detectors used on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

UH88 circa 1970s. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“This recognition speaks to the visionary work of UH astronomers and engineers who transformed UH88 into a platform for groundbreaking discovery,” said Mark Chun, director of the telescope. “For more than five decades, their innovations have not only shaped the telescope’s legacy, but also helped push the boundaries of what’s possible in astronomy.”

To commemorate this milestone, a bronze plaque unveiling took place on June 26 at the UH88 on the summit of Maunakea, followed by a ceremony at the Institute for Astronomy (IfA) facility at UH Hilo. The UH88 is the first IEEE Milestone recognized on Hawaiʻi Island and one of only a few statewide.

Other IEEE milestones in Hawaiʻi include revolutionary wireless communication technology ALOHAnet developed at UH Mānoa nearly 50 years ago and the original electric lights at ʻIolani Palace.

UH88 telescope. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

UH88 legacy

Its location,13,796 feet above sea level, places it above much of Earth’s atmosphere and water vapor, providing a near-complete view of the sky.

The IEEE Milestone recognizes decades of innovation that has helped shape modern astronomy. The UH88’s legacy can be seen in observatories and space missions around the world.

“Every astronomy facility is based on the things that we’ve done in the past, the science that we’ve learned and the technology we’ve developed,” Chun said. “At the 88 inch telescope, you see that we’re part of that ecosystem and that’s worldwide—ground-based telescopes, space telescopes, we played a big role in all of those.”

The site remains a testbed for cutting-edge instruments such as next-gen infrared detectors and fully automated observing systems.

“Being named an IEEE Milestone underscores the world-class excellence of UH’s astronomy program,” said Doug Simons, director at IfA. “It affirms that the innovation happening on Maunakea has global impact, from advancing how we explore the universe to training the next generation of astronomers right here in Hawaiʻi.”

Official proclamation

Representatives from IEEE and Hawaiʻi state lawmakers attended the ceremony, and State Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye provided a proclamation honoring the special milestone.

“As a longtime supporter of the astronomy sector, including the higher educational science, technology and engineering programs in East Hawaiʻi’s UH Campus, I thank the many years the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa dealt with transferring many policies and programs to our Hilo campus, which the Hilo community supported,” said Inouye. “I am pleased to congratulate the celebration of this milestone and truly appreciate the advancement of Hawaiʻi’s global leadership in science, innovation and technology.”