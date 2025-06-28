Intermittent lava overflows mark start of Episode 27 of the ongoing Kīlauea eruption

[V3cam] Kīlauea volcano, Hawaii (south Halemaʻumaʻu crater). PC: USGS

Precursory low-level activity for episode 27 of the ongoing Kīlauea eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu began around 7:27 a.m. on June 28, currently consisting of intermittent lava overflows from the north vent.

Sustained lava fountaining is likely to begin on June 29 or 30 (tomorrow or Monday) based on the current rate of summit inflation, but could begin sooner if precursory activity escalates, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. According to the National Weather Service, winds are forecast to blow from the north-northeast to east directions within that timeframe.

In recent episodes of the ongoing eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu, low-level precursory activity has lasted from a few hours to a few days. This activity can include spatter from the north and/or south vents, small dome fountains, and lava overflowing from one or both vents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the start of previous episodes, precursory activity has rapidly escalated into sustained high fountaining over minutes to tens of minutes. During previous episodes, fountains reached heights of more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) and the eruptive plume reached heights of up to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) above ground level soon after sustained fountaining began.

The tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD) has recorded 15.5 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of the last episode, during which it recorded 18.5 microradians of deflationary tilt. Low level seismic tremor continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu crater, according to the HVO.

Most episodes of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. A VAN/VONA will be issued when sustained lava fountaining begins, marking the start of episode 27, or earlier if the situation warrants a further update.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.