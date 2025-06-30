HECO’s Public Safety Power Shutoff is ready if needed as dry summer looms

PC: Hawaiian Electric / IG

As first responders, emergency management agencies and landowners prepare for a dry summer, Hawaiian Electric reports it is readying its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to reduce the risk of ignitions from its equipment in dry and windy conditions.

According to data from the federal government, approximately 50% of Hawaiʻi is currently experiencing drought conditions, which can lead to dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires.

Although the risk of wildfires increases during periods of hot, dry weather, they can happen suddenly at any time. Hawaiian Electric urges customers to review emergency plans and take steps to protect homes and businesses. Wildfires can spread rapidly, so have a “go bag” with essential items and be ready to evacuate with little notice. Waiting too long to evacuate can expose you to more risk and create additional traffic that impedes the efforts of first responders.

For more information, download Hawaiian Electric’s Handbook for Emergency Preparedness and visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization’s website for more tips about wildfire safety.

As a last line of defense, Hawaiian Electric may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) and proactively disconnect power in high-risk areas to reduce the risk of ignitions that may cause wildfires. A Red Flag warning or Fire Weather warning from the National Weather Service does not automatically trigger a PSPS. The three primary criteria for determining a PSPS are:

Persistent drought conditions

Wind gusts 45 mph and higher

Relative humidity below 45%

This year, Hawaiian Electric has added a “watch” period as an early stage, 24 to 48 hours before a possible PSPS, if weather data indicates there may be conditions for heightened wildfire risk in the coming days. This is the time residents in PSPS areas should activate emergency plans, including having survival kits and “go bags” ready, knowing where you’ll go if you decide to leave home, and paying close attention to notifications from Hawaiian Electric and emergency agencies. Visit Hawaiian Electric’s website for more information about the PSPS program and maps of PSPS zones on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County.

Hawaiian Electric is implementing a multi-year strategy to harden its grids and reduce the risk of wildfires associated with utility infrastructure. The program calls for ongoing grid hardening, vegetation management, installation of more weather stations and hazard-detection cameras and ongoing engagement with stakeholders and communities. Additional progress in 2025 includes: