Kula Community Watershed Alliance hosts talk with MFD about wildfire risks, July 3

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance (KCWA) invites residents and stakeholders to its next Community Conversation, a virtual event focused on wildfire behavior in invasive tree-dominated forests. The event takes place on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Following a brief break in June, KCWA resumes its monthly series with a timely and important topic: how wildfires behave in forests dominated by eucalyptus and wattle—two fast-spreading, fire-prone invasive species found throughout Upcountry Maui.

This month’s featured speaker is Maui Fire Department Battalion Chief Timothy Herrick, who will offer expert insights into the dynamics of wildfires in these high-risk environments.

“While wildfire behavior is generally similar across different forest types, eucalyptus and wattle present unique challenges due to their high oil content and tendency to create heavy surface fuels,” said Chief Herrick.

With over 22 years of experience in the Maui Fire Department, Chief Herrick currently oversees operations in the First Battalion, which includes Kahului, Pāʻia, Hāna, Makawao, Kula, Wailea, and Kīhei. He also directs the department’s Wildland Cadre Program and is a member of the IAFF Wildland Urban Interface Cadre, through which he has taught “Responding to the Interface” training across Maui County and beyond.

During the session, Chief Herrick will also preview an upcoming community wildfire preparedness training aimed at helping residents take science-based, locally-informed steps to better protect their homes and neighborhoods.

Wattle Forest with Ladder Fuels – Upper Kula. PC: courtesy.

“This kind of learning opportunity is exactly what our communities need,” said Sara Tekula, Executive Director of KCWA. “We know that protecting Maui’s watersheds begins with understanding the landscape we live in—including the fire-adapted invasive forests around us. By building wildfire awareness and preparedness, we’re strengthening both community safety and ecosystem resilience. That’s core to our mission. We’re grateful to Chief Herrick for sharing his knowledge.”

Following the presentation, attendees will be invited to participate in an open discussion to share experiences, ask questions, and contribute ideas related to fire safety and resilience in the Wildland Urban Interface.

To register for the event, visit: https://bit.ly/WUIForestFires

For more information about the Kula Community Watershed Alliance and upcoming community engagement opportunities, visit www.kulacommunitywatershed.org.