Maui Health Foundation names Leana Taylor as Director of Philanthropy

Maui Health Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Melinda Sweany has announced the addition of Leana Taylor, MA, ATC, CPT, as Director of Philanthropy. This new position was created to expand outreach efforts in support of Maui’s healthcare system, with Taylor focusing on building donor relationships, major gift and planned giving.

Born at Maui Memorial Medical Center and raised in Mākena and Kīhei, Taylor brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical education, sales and marketing in the medical equipment field. Her background includes a strong track record in leadership, project management, and business development, according to the announcement.

Most recently, she worked alongside surgeons to help patients achieve optimal clinical outcomes in bone growth therapy across clinics and hospitals statewide, providing her with insight into Hawaiʻi’s healthcare landscape. Taylor now returns to serve the island community that shaped her, dedicated to strengthening local healthcare through philanthropy.

“I feel incredibly grateful to give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family,” said Taylor. “As a mom, it brings me peace knowing my young daughter has access to high-quality care right here at home. Through this role, I hope to help ensure that every family on Maui has that same peace of mind—and that our healthcare system can thrive for generations to come.”

Maui Health Foundation plays a vital role in advancing the mission of Maui Health by raising funds to support programs, services, equipment, and capital improvements that directly benefit patients and families across Maui County. Through generous donations and community partnerships, the Foundation helps ensure that high-quality, compassionate care remains accessible to all, close to home.

“Leana is a fantastic addition to a program that’s already doing great things – and we’re just getting started,” said Sweany. “She brings a genuine passion for people, purpose, and philanthropy, and understands the significance of cultivating lasting relationships in and for our community. Her insight and collaborative approach are exactly what we need to increase our outreach. We’re fortunate to have her join our team, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

Maui Health Foundation is dedicated to the philanthropic support of the Maui Health hospitals. As a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, we work hand in hand with Maui Health to be a lifeline for patients by supporting patient care, advancing programs and technology, and creating healing environments for all who walk through our doors. Donations support the health of the island communities across Maui County and can include gifts of cash, property or securities, corporate grants, bequests and employer-matching contributions.

For more information, visit mauihealth.org/foundation.