Kozuma and Ota win 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship at Pearl at Kalauao

Corey Kozuma carefully lines up his birdie putt during the final round of the 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship at Pearl at Kalauao. (PC: Aloha Section PGA)

The 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship — an annual player favorite on the Aloha Section PGA tournament calendar — witnessed Mid-Pacific Country Club’s Corey Kozuma and the Aloha Section PGA’s Tyler Ota birdie their first playoff hole to clinch victory on Sunday at the newly renovated Pearl at Kalauao. Their dramatic overtime win came against 2022 Pro-Pro champions Chris Shimomura (PXG) and Kevin Shimomura (Ko Olina).

Kozuma and Ota’s final round was fueled by four consecutive birdies on holes 10 through 13. The duo carded back-to-back 5-under-par rounds of 67 — an impressive feat on Pearl’s recently revamped greens.

Kozuma, the PGA head teaching professional at Mid-Pacific, enjoyed a decorated amateur career. The former O‘ahu Junior Golf Association Player of the Year and State of Hawai‘i representative in the USA–Hawai‘i–Japan Junior Cup played collegiately at UH-Hilo. In addition to his duties at Mid-Pacific, Kozuma now serves as the co-head boys golf coach at his alma mater, ‘Iolani School.

Tyler Ota (left) and Corey Kozuma (right) prepare to tee off during the final round of the 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship at Pearl at Kalauao. (PC: Aloha Section PGA)

Likewise, Ota won the 2019 Hawai‘i State Amateur, participated in the 2020 Sony Open in Hawai‘i, and was the professional champion of the 2024 Waikoloa Invitational.

“In appreciation of our continued support from Troon/Indigo Sports’ facilities across Hawai‘i, we were honored to partner with the Aloha Section PGA for this year’s Pro-Pro Championship at Pearl at Kalauao,” said Jay Hinazumi, president of O‘ahu-based Golf Concepts. “This event annually produces stellar competition and camaraderie for our PGA professionals.”

Two teams line up their putts during the 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship at Pearl at Kalauao, a two-day, four-ball stroke play event. (PC: Aloha Section PGA)

Kevin Shimomura, the 2018 Aloha Section PGA Teacher of the Year and current Ko Olina director of player development, again teamed up with his brother, Chris Shimomura, on PXG’s Hawaiian roster.

Third place in the 36-hole four-ball stroke play event was captured by Kevin Hayashi and Kevin Carll of Waikoloa Village Golf Club. They finished three strokes back at 7-under-par. Hayashi is a former Pro-Pro winner from the event’s nearly two-decade run at Kā‘anapali.

Fourth place was shared by two teams at 4-under-par, including one team with Ed Kageyama, PGA general manager of Pearl at Kalauao, the host tournament venue.

Cyd Shishido (left) and Nicole Sakamoto (right) of Pearl at Kalauao are all smiles during the 2025 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship. (PC: Aloha Section PGA)

“Following their recent 18-hole golf course, practice facility and clubhouse renovations, Pearl at Kalauao was a worthy host of this great championship,” said Wes Wailehua, executive director of the Aloha Section PGA. “As part of our three-year cycle at Troon/Indigo Sports’ properties, we are thrilled to host the 2026 Golf Concepts Pro-Pro Championship at Kā‘anapali Golf Courses (Maui) for the 18th time.”

Incorporated in 1975, the Aloha Section PGA serves 236 members across 90 facilities in Hawai‘i. The organization’s mission is to promote interest, participation and enjoyment in golf throughout Hawai‘i.

To learn more, book tee times, make dining reservations, submit group inquiries or find upcoming event information, visit www.pearlatkalauao.com.