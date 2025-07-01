National champs Nanea Estrella and Kylie Welker host wrestling clinics on Maui

Welker (left) and Estrella (right) with girls at West Maui girls clinic. (Photo credit: Cuda)

University of Iowa teammates Nanea Estrella and Kylie Welker taught local wrestlers some upper level technique at two wrestling clinics Thursday and Friday.

Estrella, of Makawao, and Welker, of Burlington, Wis., were key members of Iowa’s two-time national championship team. Estrella, a four-time state champion at Lahainaluna, was third at nationals while Welker won a national title. Welker will also represent the United States at the World Championships at Zagreb, Croatia this August.

Estrella and Welker coached an all-girls clinic at the Napilihau Rec Center in Lahaina, and a boys and girls clinic at Nakamura Wrestling in Wailuku.