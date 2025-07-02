Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:05 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:01 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:18 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 03:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will slowly decline over the next couple of days. Surf heights should still hold near the summer time average (5 feet) till around Thursday before dropping Friday into the weekend. Tiny, long-period south swell energy will hold into next week, with below average surf expected. Along east facing shores, surf will continue to remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trades. An increase of rough and choppy surf is expected this weekend into next week as the trade winds strengthen. No significant swells are expected through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD