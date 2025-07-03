Kalei’s Lahaina hosts mixer for hospitality and restaurant professionals, July 7

Kalei’s Lahaina. PC: courtesy

Kalei’s Lahaina is opening its doors to hospitality and restaurant professionals for an exclusive Industry Mixer on Monday, July 7, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. This special event invites local industry staff to experience the new restaurant’s welcoming ambiance, sample signature dishes, and connect with Kalei’s growing team.

The event is part of Kalei’s effort to build stronger relationships within the local hospitality community while also introducing its dine-in concept to potential team members. Guests will enjoy food tastings, networking opportunities, and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Kalei’s Lahaina a standout on the West Maui food scene.

“So many people of Maui, and Lahaina especially, have shown up to support us since opening, and we’re so grateful,” said owner Fran Heath. “This event is our way of showing aloha to the hospitality ʻohana that keeps Maui moving. We want to give back, connect, and invite others to experience what Kalei’s Lahaina is all about — good food, good people, and a place where you feel right at home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

RSVPs are required by July 5, and attendees must present a business card or valid employee ID at the door. While the event is free to attend, guests are encouraged to offer a donation to the Lahaina Community Land Trust.

For more information or to RSVP, contact fran@kaleismaui.com or visit Kalei’s Lahaina on Instagram @kaleislahaina.