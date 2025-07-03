New māmaki labeling law enacted

Māmaki plant. PC: Wendy Osher

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has signed into law Act 242, which strengthens labeling requirements for māmaki tea grown in Hawai‘i. Signed on June 27, 2025, the law became effective on July 1 and prohibits the use of certain words and misleading Hawaiian imagery, place names and motifs on the label of a consumer package that contains or includes tea or dried leaves from the māmaki plant, Pipturus albidus, unless 100% of the tea or dried leaves from the māmaki is grown in Hawai‘i.

“Mahalo to Gov. Green and our legislators, especially Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa, who introduced the bill and was instrumental in getting this bill passed to protect the state’s māmaki growers,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “The department will be providing further guidance on what is required of māmaki processors and manufacturers to comply with the new law.”

Under Act 242, in order for a product to be labeled as containing māmaki, all the māmaki contained in the product must have been grown, dried and processed solely within the state of Hawai‘i. A product may contain other flavorings or mixes of other types of teas, but the māmaki must be grown and processed in Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DABS) Measurement Standards Branch (MSB) will enforce the māmaki tea labeling regulations and may establish and administer a voluntary certification mark program for purposes of compliance with the new law. Act 242 also appropriates funds for a dedicated MSB inspector position to support enforcement of the law.

Questions and concerns regarding this new law and the development of the enforcement and documentation requirements may be addressed to MSB at: hdoa.ms.labeling@hawaii.gov.