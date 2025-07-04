45 artists selected for MACC Biennial 2025 exhibition

File (2023): MACC Biennial 2023 installation. (Photo by Doug DeBoer)

Maui Arts & Cultural Center has announced the return of its statewide juried exhibition, MACC Biennial, showcasing contemporary work from 45 artists across the state. The second edition of the exhibit opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 30 at the Schaefer International Gallery in Kahului.

The artists selected represent all four major islands, with 20 from Maui, 15 from Oʻahu, five from Hawaiʻi Island and five from Kauaʻi. Works span a wide range of media including painting, sculpture, video, photography, textiles, installation and new media.

“Since the inaugural MACC Biennial in 2023, we’ve seen increased momentum as artists developed new work for this open call opportunity,” said Schaefer Gallery Director Jonathan Clark. “This year’s roster includes a mix of established, mid-career and emerging talent, presenting a cross-section of the dialogues happening in Hawai‘i.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The road to the MACC Biennial has been highly involved, with an open call, two rounds of jurying and finally installing the exhibition.

MACC Biennial 2025 Juror Elissa Auther. (Photo by Val Bozzi)

Jurying for the MACC Biennial took place during the spring of 2025. Juror Elissa Auther, deputy director of curatorial affairs and chief curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, selected the works after a two-round process. In the first round, submissions were reviewed digitally. Finalists’ pieces were then viewed in person on Maui, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

In addition to inclusion in the exhibition, three artists will receive significant cash awards:

Juror’s Choice Award – $10,000



– $10,000 Award of Excellence in Two-Dimensional Media – $5,000



– $5,000 Award of Excellence in Three-Dimensional Media – $5,000

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Award recipients will be announced at the exhibit opening.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A free public talk with Auther titled “Curious Learners: Insights from the Juror” will be held Sunday, July 6 at 2 p.m. in the MACC’s Alexa Higashi Meeting Room. No registration is required.auther

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as before select performances at Castle Theater. Admission is free. More information is available at mauiarts.org/maccbiennial2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The exhibition is presented by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored by the Barr-Campbell Family Foundation, with additional support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

File (2023): MACC Biennial 2023 installation. (Photo by Doug DeBoer)

Artists selected for MACC Biennial 2025:

Jamie Allen, Pamela Andelin, Gwen Arkin, Neida B. Bangerter, Rick Beck, A. Kimberlin Blackburn, Todd Campbell, Lauren Hana Chai, Kate Eifler, Solomon Firth, Bob Flint, Sally French, Cyan Garma, Barclay Hill, Caroline Holmes, Matt Hoyme, Brad Huck, Jacob Jackson, Eduardo Joaquin, Claudia Johnson, Masako Joubert, Yasuji Kamijo, Taeja Koki, Soonjung Kwon, Emily Lanius, Sheri Levin McNerthney, Kate Lynch, Julia Macartney, Kainoa Makua, Kari McCarthy, Patrick Mizumoto, Bon Moore, Rachel Orr, Jordanne Perkins, Saumolia Puapuaga, Minil Ryum, Naomi Santoki, Ryan Schulz, Don Shamblin, Annamarie Sheehan, Hannah Shun, Danielle Stanfill, Bruna Stude, Lonny Tomono and Nancy Young.



