Gov. Green vetoes 8 bills; House will not call special session to override

Gov. Josh Green.

Gov. Josh Green vetoed eight bills Thursday, including one involving tax credits for economic development and diversification. House Speaker Nadine Nakamura said the House would not call a special session to override the vetoed measures because it’s “not necessary at this time.”

As of Thursday, Green had taken action on 304 of the 320 bills passed by the Legislature in the 2025 Session. Other bills signed into law included the remaining bills on the Intent-to-Veto list, as well as five bills relating to stormwater management and kūpuna care.

The remaining 16 of 320 bills passed by the Legislature will become law by July 9. These include bills relating to condominium insurance, Maui wildfire settlement, construction liability reform and support for local nonprofit organizations impacted by changes to federal funding.

The governor thanked members of the Legislature for their work.



“So far, we have covered critical topics such as the climate impact fee, women’s court, biosecurity, free school meals, fireworks and public safety,” he said. “Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke spearheaded efforts for broadband access and expanded Preschool Open Doors. These wins reflect what can be achieved when we work together for the good of our state.”



Vetoed bills and rationale



House Bill 235: Relating to traffic safety

The Department of Transportation has developed specific criteria for the selection of communities within which to implement traffic safety systems. This criteria incorporates data-driven crash, citation and traffic volume metrics, which ensure communities are chosen based on need and potential for greatest impact. Ignoring this criteria in favor of legislatively mandated location selection threatens the integrity of the photo red light imaging detector system and automated speed enforcement system programs.



House Bill 796: Relating to tax credits

This bill would have a significant long-term impact on income tax credits across a variety of industries, including film and television, research, and renewable energy. These tax credits are critical to supporting economic development and diversification, particularly within growing and emerging sectors. Categorically sunsetting income tax credits will not only disincentivize future investors from doing business in Hawai‘i, but will destabilize existing businesses that currently rely upon these tax credits.



House Bill 958: Relating to transportation

While mopeds and motorcycles are exempt from the prohibition established within this bill, on “high-speed electric devices” driving on public roadways, electric cars are not exempt in the definition. Such a prohibition would likely violate the Commerce Clause and Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution and conflict with the administration’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



House Bill 1296: Relating to the major disaster fund

The administration is committed to the transparent, efficient management of state funds. During times of emergency, flexibility and the quick release of funds is necessary to respond to rapidly changing situations. This bill disrupts the delicate balance between reporting requirements facilitating government transparency and fiscal flexibility for efficient emergency response and recovery efforts. Placing additional administrative oversight over funds expended for emergencies jeopardizes public safety.



House Bill 1369: Relating to taxation

The amendments to the general excise tax and use tax contained in this bill would impact sugarcane producers, commercial fishing vessels and securities exchanges. Removing the specific tax exemptions afforded to these entities would provide little financial benefit to the state while harming, in particular, sugarcane producers.



Senate Bill 31: Relating to real property

By enabling any person, including those without any interest in the specified real property, to record a statement that a real property’s title includes a discriminatory restrictive covenant, this bill provides a statutorily authorized mechanism for the circulation of disinformation. This disinformation has the potential to negatively affect the marketability of a property. Because the person who recorded the statement claiming a discriminatory restrictive covenant exists is waived of any liability, no recourse is available to those who suffer financial loss due to inaccurate claims concerning their property’s title.



Senate Bill 583: Relating to naming rights

Pursuant to section 14, article III, of the Hawai‘i State Constitution, each bill may only contain one subject, which must pertain to the bill’s title. The exemption of concessions in the stadium facility and Convention Center from typical concession procurement procedures may violate section 14, article III, of the Hawai‘i State Constitution since the exemption appears to fall outside the titular scope of the bill, naming rights.



Senate Bill 1102: Relating to the aircraft rescue firefighting unit

The appointment process proposed in the bill is inconsistent with the selection process for other department leadership positions. Further, due to the need to obtain legislative approval for the appointment of the Fire Chief, following the appointment process contained in this bill may delay the appointment of this critical leadership position, impacting airport operations, safety and readiness.



Bills signed by the governor are tracked on the Legislature’s website, here.

The governor’s messages relating to actions on legislation can be found here.

Bills vetoed can be found here.