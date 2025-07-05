Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair 2025 boosts Ag awareness with record attendance

Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair

This year’s Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair was a community affair that not only celebrated the agricultural industry, but benefited many other industries on Maui as well. From the local business suppliers who equipped the event, to the nonprofit beneficiaries who provided labor, to the farmers and vendors who sold their goods, Maui County Farm Bureau (MCFB)’s 16th signature event was a successful team effort with blockbuster attendance of more than 7,500.

The event transformed War Memorial Special Events Field into a sea of exhibit tents, food booths, bouncy castles, and farmers’ market bounty. The sound of live music from the main stage filled the air, as the delicious aromas of chow fun, ‘ulu-kalo burgers, smoked meat and squid lūʻau drifted over from the food booth and food truck vendors. Families, friends, neighbors and visitors strolled the grounds, checking out all the good things on offer and learning more about the role of agriculture in our community.

“We are thankful for the tremendous support from everyone involved in this successful event,” said Warren Watanabe, MCFB executive director. “The various sectors of agriculture have a strong and proud history in Maui County that need to be carried on into the future. On behalf of the Maui County Farm Bureau and the Maui 4-H Livestock Association, we thank the community for your continued support of agriculture.”

The flower arrangements on the stage were made by the Maui Growers & Floriculture Collective (MGFC)

“For the Maui Growers & Floriculture Collective (MGFC), the Grown on Maui farmers market allowed us to spotlight Maui’s floriculture industry, share the beauty of locally grown flowers, and educate attendees on the importance of supporting local horticulture,” said Britney Alejo-Fishell of Haku Maui and member of MGFC. “We hoped to inspire guests to choose local blooms, learn about sustainable growing practices, and meet the people behind the petals.”

“We want people to feel connected to farmers and ranchers, so they understand their role in the food production cycle and appreciate the importance of local agriculture,” said Kristin Mack Almasin, Livestock Manager, ʻUlupalakua Ranch and member of the Maui Cattlemen’s Association. “We also want to provide beef educational materials and recipes, so consumers can understand how beef fits into a healthy lifestyle.”

2025 Grand Taste chefs, participants.

Demonstrating the bounty of the islands were 12 of Maui’s own chefs, who highlighted local ingredients in their original recipes for a sold-out crowd at Grand Taste. This year’s Overall winner was Chef Ryan Luckey, The Pint & Cork, who also won the award for Best Vegetable with his “Kabocha Squash.” Chef Jonathan Pasion representing Fairmont Kea Lani took the prize for Best Kai with his “Shrimp Toast”—and attendees enjoyed the dish so much that they awarded him the Chef Tylun Pang “Fan Favorite” Award. Chef Nolan Gonzales, Tiffany’s Restaurant & Bar, won the Best ʻĀina award for his savory “Maui Cattle Company Arancini and Japanese Curry”; and Chef Toby Matsubara, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, captured the Best Dessert award for his “POG Goat Cheese Cheesecake.”

2025 Grand Taste chefs. (left to right) Nolan Gonzales, Jonathan Paison, Ryan Luckey and Toby Matsubara.

Sponsored by Ulupono Initiative, Grand Taste brings chefs together from south, west, upcountry and central Maui. “Grand Taste is one day a year, and it’s a great way for the community to see the talents of Maui’s local chefs combined with the bounty of our island,” said Charlene Ka‘uhane, event organizer. “We hope everyone will support these chefs who support Maui ag by dining out at their restaurants throughout the year.”

Interested in Grand Taste 2026? Maui County chefs are invited to take the culinary challenge and get on the list for Grand Taste 2026 by emailing grandtaste@mauicountyfarmbureau.org.

Chef Perry Bateman of Mama’s Fish House and the farmers and fisherman for Taste Education presentation.

Learning is always a big part of AgFest, and this year’s Taste Education event was stronger than ever with a steady crowd of participants demonstrating Maui’s interest in where food comes from. Executive Chef Perry Bateman of Mama’s Fish House led a lively presentation with 10 of the restaurant’s long-time farmers and fisherman, while Joy Marra and Jo Wing, two coffee experts representing the Maui Coffee Association. walked appreciative coffee lovers through the sensory process of cupping. The general public is encouraged to join the Maui Coffee Association at their annual “Seed to Cup Coffee Festival” on Sunday, August. 10, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Maui Tropical Plantation. Visit www.mauicoffeeassociation.org for details.

More than ever, the Maui AgFest supported community togetherness and provided a bustling venue for sales, from the Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market, to the food booths and trucks. “Participating in Maui AgFest is a meaningful way for Maui Gold Pineapple & Lahaina Honey Company to celebrate agriculture and showcase our products,” said Mary Britton, chief operating officer of Hawai‘i Farm Project. “It brings together the entire ag community, from large-scale operations to small family farms, and gives us a chance to connect with the community, share our story, and highlight the importance of local agriculture.”

Maui Chili Chili Oil at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair

Being a vendor at this year’s Maui AgFest was an exciting “full-circle” moment for Deron Furukawa of Maui Chili Chili Oil. “We’ve attended as fans for many years, shopping for fresh produce, enjoying the food, and celebrating our island’s farmers and chefs,” Furukawa said. “To now be on the other side of the table, sharing our own product that honors my family’s roots in Kula onion farming, it felt especially meaningful to participate in an event that truly honors Maui agriculture. We’re grateful to be part of this community and look forward to returning next year!”

Hana Fresh produce truck at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair

For Cheryl Vasconcellos, executive director of Hāna Health, AgFest provided the perfect venue for their mobile produce truck. “Hāna Fresh was able to showcase our certified organic produce to the general Maui community and let folks know where they can purchase our products,” Vasconcellos said. “Overall, we are hoping to continue growing our farm to meet the food security needs of the Hāna District as well as the larger island population.”

Over in the 4-H tent, the Maui 4-H Livestock Fair showcased the efforts of Maui youth as they gained valuable lessons for lifelong skill development from their work with the animals.

“Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair helps honor the contributions of farmers, ranchers, and young people involved in agriculture within Maui County,” said Kyle Caires, MCFB president. “These agriculturalists and industry partners constitute the people and practices that sustain our food systems while protecting our natural resources from ridge to reef. Through 4-H, we are happy to bring a taste of the country to downtown Maui. We thank all of the volunteers and supporters for their help!”

A detailed description of results from the Maui 4-H Livestock Fair will be available at the end of July as local youth continue to wrap up various county contests and statewide competitions.

Fairmont Kea Lani employees take a look at the Maui Legacy Farmers banner. “Papa Chef” was the late and beloved executive chef at the Fairmont.

The community’s appreciation for its farmers was visible in the long line that wrapped around the tent for the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast. This year’s traditional breakfast honored Wesley Nohara and Richard “Dickie” Boteilho and their families, and a record number of attendees bought tickets and came out early. The Fairmont Kea Lani Maui team stayed busy flipping pancakes and dishing out breakfast sausage, rice and scrambled eggs. Folks helped themselves to Maui Gold Pineapple and hot coffee from Maui Coffee Roasters, and Emcee Alaka‘i Paleka entertained the crowd with stories about the achievements of these farmers.

Emcee Alaka‘i Paleka entertained the crowd during the watermelon eating contest.

Organizers extended a mahalo to all the sponsors of this 16th Maui AgFest and 4-H Livestock Fair. AgFest is hosted by MCFB and Maui 4-H Livestock Association in partnership with Maui County Department of Agriculture, along with strong support from Gold Sponsors Bayer, Mahi Pono, Ulupono Initiative, Pukalani Superette, and Pacific Media Group; Silver Sponsors Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and Ness Turf Equipment; Bronze Sponsors A&B, Hawaiian Electric, Young Brothers, Fairmont Kea Lani; and Friends of Agriculture Sponsors Mākena Golf & Beach Club, VIP Foodservice and Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

Local business suppliers involved with making AgFest happen included Maui Rents, Pacific Portables, Service Rentals, Island Movers, GP Roadways, No Ka Oi Guard Services, Harmer Communications, Envisions, Aloha Party Bouncers, Cirque du Soleil, David Nakamura, Maui Coffee Roasters, Maui Gold Pineapple Co., and Maui Disposal. Nonprofit organizations that provided labor included Teens on Call, Huli‘au Events with Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus and Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui – Central Club working the Zero Waste Stations, Ka‘ahumanu Society, Baldwin High School Football, Kamehameha Alumni Association – Maui Region, Lahaina Rotary Club, and employee volunteers from Bayer.

The date for the 17th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair will be announced soon. Meanwhile, 2025 attendees are invited to complete a survey to help MCFB plan AgFest 2026. https://us4.list-manage.com/survey?u=5dae9dfdbbb7665aead2049a2&id=4f19196790&attribution=false

For more information, please visit www.mauicountyfarmbureau.org.