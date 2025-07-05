Maui TechOhana: Marketing and AI Insights with Maui native Jennifer Apy

Jennifer Apy. Courtesy photo

For entrepreneurs interested in sharpening their marketing strategies or unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence, Maui TechOhana is hosting Maui native and marketing powerhouse Jennifer Apy for an evening of online networking and a presentation on July 9 and a workshop July 10 at the Malcolm Center in Kīhei.

Both events are free, but registration is required by visiting here. The July 9 event is also available online.

Stories from the Marketing Battlefield: Wins and How We Earned Our Stripes

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Where: Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St. Kīhei.

What: Apy will give a presentation on real-world strategies and creative approaches that led to significant marketing successes for Fortune 500 brands like Mattel, Adobe and Intuit.

This session is designed for both business leaders and consumers, offering a unique perspective on how strategy, creativity and resourcefulness drive big wins in today’s highly competitive market. Apy will share examples ranging from emotion-driven advertising and viral moments to smart content strategies and innovative applications of generative AI. She’ll explain what worked, why it worked and why it resonated with audiences.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A graduate of Baldwin High School, Brown University (BA Computer Science) and Stanford Graduate School of Business, Apy is a seasoned marketer, entrepreneur and a partner with Chief Outsiders, the largest fractional executive firm for marketing and sales. Her deep experience in the field showcases how she’s “earned her marketing stripes.”

Unlock AI for Your Business: Hands-On Workshop for Growth, Sales & Productivity

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.

Where: Malcolm Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What: Following her evening presentation, Apy will lead a hands-on workshop designed to help entrepreneurs harness the power of artificial intelligence. “Unlock AI for Your Business” is perfect for business owners, marketers, salespeople, administrators or anyone curious about integrating AI into their organization.

This practical session will explore how AI is revolutionizing various business functions, including marketing, sales, customer service and operations. Participants will gain direct experience with powerful, often free, AI tools that can boost productivity, enhance customer experiences and drive growth.

Attendees will leave with:

A clear understanding of current AI applications in businesses.

Hands-on experience with tools you can implement immediately within your own organization.

Apy will also be offer office hours after the workshop to answer any additional questions. These office hours are available to attendees of either the Maui TechOhana networking event or the AI workshop.