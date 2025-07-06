Akakū Upstairs salon features filmmakers Brian Kohne and Stefan Schaefer, July 17

File (2017): On set of the “Kuleana” film with producer Stefan Schaefer (pink shirt). PC: Jack Grace / KULEANA

Maui filmmakers Brian Kohne and Stefan Schaefer will be featured at Akakū’s July Upstairs Salon, taking place Thursday, July 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the media center’s upstairs space in Kahului.

The free event includes a moderated conversation with film critic Barry Wurst, along with clips from Kohne and Schaefer’s past and current projects.

Kohne is Maui County’s film commissioner and is a professor at UH Maui College. He will share updates from the Maui Film Office and the Academy for Creative Media. He’s known for directing “Kuleana” and producing music for Barefoot Natives and Willie K.

Schaefer will present his current documentary project, “Epic Swim Maui,” and discuss his extensive experience in both narrative and documentary film, with past works streaming on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Starz, PBS and the Sundance Channel.

File (2024): Brian Kohne (left) and Stefan Schaefer (middle) seen at the inaugural Maui Nui Wall of Fame unveiled at Kahului Airport. (PC: Richmond Family Films & Keokoa Mah)

Wurst, founder of the Hawaiʻi Film Critics Society and longtime film critic for The Maui News, will lead the discussion.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, and registration is encouraged. The event is part of Akakū’s monthly Upstairs Salon series, designed to elevate community conversation through local storytelling.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month in Suite 204, Akakū Upstairs is a community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation.