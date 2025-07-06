Early childcare teacher Tiana Hema named MEO Employee of the Month

Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center teacher Tiana Hema was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month for May.

Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center teacher Tiana Hema, whose patience soothes meltdowns and energy ignites creativity and play, was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month.

“Working in the early childhood field can be extremely challenging at times,” said Kahi Kamaliʻi Lead Teacher Stacy Meyer, Tiana’s nominator. “My nominee faces these challenges with such patience.

“Patience is the key. It’s not easy to keep calm when taking on not just one but multiple toddlers having meltdowns.”

Meyer also noted that Hema, who has been with Kahi Kamaliʻi for seven years, willingly jumped in when a co-worker took leave for an extended period and came to work with a smile despite dealing with someone dear to her battling a health issue.

“She has truly been my right hand, left hand and sometimes even my brain,” Meyer said.

The center, located at the J. Walter Cameron Center, offers early childhood services for children 1 to 3 years old year-round. The County of Maui provides support for families who are income-eligible and receiving early intervention support through Imua Family Services and teenagers.

For being named Employee of the Month for May, Hema earned a $150 check and an extra day off. Meyer received $50 as Hema’s nominator. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on June 24.