Update: Brushfire on South Kamehameha Ave. extinguished

Update: Brushfire On Maui Island Extinguished

A brush fire on South Kamehameha Ave. was extinguished at 5:47 p.m.The fire was first reported at 3:53 p.m. near the Central Maui Sports Complex in Kahului.

The Maui Fire Department, the Maui Police Department, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency, would like to thank the public for your cooperation and understanding which allowed emergency crews to work to protect the community.

Fire contained at 4:53 p.m. per Command.

Continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Advisory: Brushfire On Maui Island

July 6, 2025 – 4:18 p.m.

There is an Active Brush fire in the area of 4655 S. Kamehameha Ave. near the Central Maui Sports Complex. Brush fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. No evacuation orders are in place at this time, however if you require additional time, please prepare to leave. Smoke may be present and hazardous to health. First Responders are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work. No Action is needed at this time.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.