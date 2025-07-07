Council focuses on zoning issues throughout this month

Council Chair Alice Lee

The Maui County Council will meet July 8 at 9 a.m. to consider zoning legislation on agricultural tourism, parking requirements for electric vehicles, food trucks in the agricultural district, the size of accessory dwellings and the definition of various land-use terms.

Chair Alice L. Lee said the council is focused on zoning issues this month. For example, the Housing and Land Use Committee will deliberate on the Bissen Administration’s proposal to phase out transient vacation rentals in the apartment districts on July 23 at 9 a.m.

“Zoning and other land-use designations provide some of the council’s most significant policy-making opportunities,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We have a busy month, and we appreciate interested members of the public taking time to provide written or live testimony to help us make well-informed decisions in the public’s interest.”

Tuesday’s agenda also includes the first two budget amendments for fiscal year 2026, which began July1, to recognize grants for clean water from the state government and for energy efficiency from the federal government. The first charter amendment for next year’s general election—a proposal to clarify deadlines for land-use ordinances—is also on the agenda.

After tomorrow, the next regular council meeting is planned for July 25.