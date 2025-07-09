Air National Guard hosts free career fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Flyer courtesy.

A Hawaiʻi Air National Guard career fair will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

This two-day event is designed to help young people explore meaningful career paths in fields such as aviation, technology, engineering and public service.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, engage in conversation with local Guard members and learn firsthand about the various roles and benefits of serving. Free swag and giveaways will also be available to those who attend. The fair offers a valuable opportunity for Maui’s youth and young adults to envision their future and connect with potential career mentors and resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on this event and others happening at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this July, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/ or follow @qkcmaui on Instagram.