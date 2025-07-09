Hawaiian Electric ends Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

With weather conditions improving, Hawaiian Electric has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, which had been in effect for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island since Saturday.

The company has been monitoring weather conditions and has seen wind gusts diminishing from last night and into today. Hawaiian Electric did not need to shut off power to customers under its PSPS program since restoring electricity to PSPS affected Upcountry Maui customers on Monday. Any power outages since then were unrelated to the PSPS program.

As a reminder, both commercial and residential customers – including renters – can sign up to receive Hawaiian Electric’s emergency outage communications. Notifications can be delivered by mobile or landline phone or via email.

Customers who use a life-support device or rely on medication that requires refrigeration can also sign up for medical needs communications for PSPS as well as other planned outages. To sign up for PSPS communications, visit hawaiianelectric.com/psps.

