Slack Key Show features 2025 Hōkū winners Kawika Kahiapo and George Kuo

Slack key stylist George Kuo entertains at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. He learned from and performed with other masters, including Ray Kane, Gabby Pahinui, Sonny Chillingworth and Dennis Kamakahi. (DANCING CAT RECORDS photo)

The weekly Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music will feature 2025 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners Kawika Kahiapo and George Kuo in a special run of July concerts at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort.

“This is a special moment for the show and Hawaiian music lovers,” said Shem Kahawaii, current host and talented slack key artist. “To have Kawika and George, fresh off their Hōkū wins, is an incredible honor. Their mana and aloha embody the true spirit of slack key.”

Kawika Kahiapo, known for his soulful voice and traditional slack key stylings, brings deep cultural roots and a unique nylon-string sound to the stage. A multiple-time Hōkū winner, Kahiapo continues to uplift and connect through music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

George Kuo, a longtime legend and member of the iconic Sons of Hawai‘i, is recognized for his mastery of the double-neck slack key guitar—each neck in a different tuning. He is devoted to preserving the authentic sounds of old Hawai‘i.

Kahiapo will perform the Slack Key Show on July 9 as well as on Aug. 27, while Kuo is set to take the stage on July 16, according to the online event schedule

Now in its 21st year, the Slack Key Show presents Hawaiian music legends and emerging artists in a weekly, family-friendly concert series held Wednesday evenings in West Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Showtimes typically start at 6:30 p.m., with doors open at 5:45 p.m. Check online schedule for details.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets and information are available at SlackKeyShow.com or by calling 808-669-3858.