Maui News

You’re invited: Celebrate the reopening of the Kahului Public Library on July 12

July 9, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kahului Library. Photo by Wendy Osher.

After a major renovation project, the Kahului Public Library is ready to welcome the community back. The public is invited to a reopening celebration on Saturday, July 12 at 9 a.m. The celebration kicks off with remarks from community leaders and a Hawaiian blessing, followed by live music, dance performances, refreshments, and family-friendly fun throughout the day.

It has been a while since this library was fully opened, and we appreciate the patience of the community as we worked to improve the space. We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the newly renovated Kahului Public Library,” said Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian. “Libraries are where curiosity and connection thrive, and we can’t wait for people to explore everything this refreshed space has to offer.”

Located at 90 School Street, near the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, the Kahului Public Library has been transformed. Renovations include upgraded restrooms, new flooring, fresh painting, improved lighting, updated furniture, and new signage to make the library even more welcoming and accessible.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The library’s public service hours will be:

  • Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.   
  • Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday & Monday: closed

For a full schedule of reopening festivities, visit librarieshawaii.org/branch/kahului-public-library/.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments