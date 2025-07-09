You’re invited: Celebrate the reopening of the Kahului Public Library on July 12

Kahului Library. Photo by Wendy Osher.

After a major renovation project, the Kahului Public Library is ready to welcome the community back. The public is invited to a reopening celebration on Saturday, July 12 at 9 a.m. The celebration kicks off with remarks from community leaders and a Hawaiian blessing, followed by live music, dance performances, refreshments, and family-friendly fun throughout the day.

“It has been a while since this library was fully opened, and we appreciate the patience of the community as we worked to improve the space. We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the newly renovated Kahului Public Library,” said Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian. “Libraries are where curiosity and connection thrive, and we can’t wait for people to explore everything this refreshed space has to offer.”

Located at 90 School Street, near the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, the Kahului Public Library has been transformed. Renovations include upgraded restrooms, new flooring, fresh painting, improved lighting, updated furniture, and new signage to make the library even more welcoming and accessible.

The library’s public service hours will be:

Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday & Monday: closed

For a full schedule of reopening festivities, visit librarieshawaii.org/branch/kahului-public-library/.