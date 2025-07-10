Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia visit Mataiea, Tahiti for cultural reconnection, youth engagement

PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Danee Hazama

Following their historic arrival in Papeʻetē on June 28, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia hosted dozens of schoolchildren, families, and community members aboard the canoes. This week, the crew of both canoes resumed their journey through the islands of French Polynesia, beginning with a meaningful and emotional four-day stop in Mataiea, Tahiti.

Early morning on Sunday, July 6, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia departed Papeʻete and arrived at Tehoro Marina in Mataiea at approximately 11 a.m. The double-hulled canoes entered through the Aifa Pass to a spirited water welcome that included a flotilla of Holopuni canoes, jet skis and outrigger paddlers.

A traditional cultural protocol followed dockside at Tehoro Marina, affirming the deep ties between the voyaging crews and the people of Mataiea. That day the community didn’t just welcome the waʻa, but also a descendant of the Paoa family lineage: Nainoa Thompson, PVS reports.

After the arrival ceremony, the crew, along with Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) CEO and navigator Nainoa Thompson, were taken inland to the Marae of Apu Terai, the sacred heiau of the Apu Dome Terai Sky. There, the crew was hosted by the Fa’aravaianu’u Cultural Association, which led a powerful homecoming blessing and ceremony for Thompson. The Apu Terai marae is the ancestral family marae of Thompson’s Paoa lineage.

PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society / Danee Hazama

Reflecting on the moment, Thompson shared, “It’s a deeply moving homecoming,” as he stood among family and community who embraced him as a returning son of the Paoa family line. The ceremony was filled with oli, pū, speeches, and tears of welcome—transforming this moment from a canoe arrival into a profound reconnection with ʻohana and place.

On Monday, July 7, the canoes were moved forward to Motu Ovini, where the crew engaged with the SAGA Tahiti program, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to supporting vulnerable and at-risk youth across the islands of French Polynesia. The SAGA program uses sailing, exploration, and workshops to uplift and empower children from challenging backgrounds. During the visit, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia crew members shared stories of their voyage, the lessons of the waʻa, and encouraged the young participants through hands-on activities.

On Tuesday, July 8, the crew participated in a Vaʻa Symposium held in Mataiea, bringing together voyaging leaders and navigators from around the Pacific. Participants included Nainoa Thompson (Hawaiʻi), Hoturoa Kare Barclay (Aotearoa), Tua Pittman (Cook Islands), members of Fa‘afaite (Tahiti), and geologist Dr. Éric Parat. The symposium is an opportunity to discuss the future of voyaging, Pacific-wide collaboration, and the role of ancestral knowledge in addressing global challenges.

The major outcome of the Mataiea visit was an announcement by Mataiea Mayor Tearii Alpha that the town plans to build its own deep sea voyaging canoe and open a voyaging school.

The Mataiea visit was hosted by Mayor Tearii Alpha, Fa’aravaianu’u Cultural Association, Maripehe School, Judith Hauata and her husband Christian Pinard.

The canoes will depart Mataiea from Tehoro marina, Mataiea on Thursday, July 10, continuing their voyage to the next stop: Moʻorea.