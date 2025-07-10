Maui’s Anderson advances to the US Senior Amateur during Hawaiʻi qualifying golf event

Keith Anderson. PC: Hawaiʻi State Golf Association

Keith Anderson of Makawao Maui defeated Ken Zecchini of Waimea, Hawaiʻi on the first playoff hole at Makani Golf Club on Hawaiʻi Island on Thursday to earn the lone qualifying spot from the event to the 70th US Senior Amateur.

Both players shot a 73 (+1) in regulation in calm and sunny conditions. The playoff occurred on the famous 17th hole at Makani Golf Club, known as replica of the island green par 3 at TPC Sawgrass.

“It certainly provided some drama when Zecchini seemingly gave away the spot by hitting three consecutive shots into the pond,” according to a Hawaiʻi State Golf Association update. Anderson’s tee shot barely made it across the water but ended up in a difficult lie in the rough.

Anderson subsequently chunked his chip into the pot bunker and then bladed the bunker shot into the water across the green. Anderson managed to compose himself after taking a drop and got up and down for a 6 to secure the win.

This is the first USGA Championship Anderson has qualified for and will represent Hawaiʻi at the 70th US Senior Amateur at Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio, TX.

Final results are posted here.