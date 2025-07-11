Four Seasons Resort Maui announces 2025 START student artists

Pictured (L-R): Isabella Kusch and Kaylia Gomes-Hema. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Maui)

Two Maui high school students have been selected for the 2025 START: A Student Artist Immersion program hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

The third annual mentorship program connects promising young artists with established professionals in Maui’s arts community.

This year’s recipients, Isabella Kusch and Kaylia Gomes-Hema, will each receive a $3,000 scholarship and be paired with professional artists to present their work through the resort’s acclaimed Artists Showcase.

Kusch, an incoming junior at Kīhei Charter School, will be mentored by artist Rachael Holton and exhibit on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 14, 21 and 28. She works across a variety of mediums—from painting and pottery to digital art and repurposed materials—and credits her mother and school art teacher as her biggest supporters. Kusch hopes to study fine arts in Europe and pursue a career in illustration or art history.

Artwork by Isabella Kusch. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Maui)

Gomes-Hema, an upcoming senior at Kamehameha Schools Maui, will showcase her work under the guidance of artist Stephanie Sachs on Fridays, July 18, 25 and Aug. 1, during the same 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. time slot. Her art draws from Hawaiian culture and oral stories passed down by family and community. She plans to pursue digital art and graphic design in college on the mainland.

Artwork by Kaylia Gomes-Hema. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Maui)

“We’re thrilled to support these two exceptional young artists as they take the next steps in their creative journeys,” said Rosina Potter, Four Seasons Resort Maui art consultant and executive director of Hawai‘i Contemporary. “Isabella and Kaylia represent the incredible talent and passion of Maui’s emerging artists, and we’re excited to see how this mentorship experience will help shape their futures.”

The public is invited to view the students’ artwork during their scheduled showcase times at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Previous START participants have used the program as a springboard to pursue art majors, secure gallery representation and embrace their artistic identities with newfound confidence.