Hoʻōla Maui launches Disaster Case Management program for Lahaina wildfire survivors

Hoʻōla LTRG’s Disaster Case Managers complete a comprehensive training and certification program to better support Lahaina wildfire survivors with compassion, care, and personalized recovery assistance. Photo by Hoʻōla LTRG.

The Hoʻōla Maui Long Term Recovery Group announced the launch of its expanded Disaster Case Management and Survivor Support program, designed to provide holistic comprehensive, culturally-sensitive assistance to those affected by the Lahaina wildfire, regardless of their FEMA application status.

The program addresses the ongoing challenges many survivors face as they work to rebuild their lives, including persistent gaps in food security, housing stability, financial resources, and access to mental health services. Through one-on-one Disaster Case Management, the program takes a trauma-informed, family-centered approach that ensures each survivor’s voice shapes their personalized recovery plan.

How to Access Support

Lahaina wildfire survivors interested in disaster case management services can apply here or learn more at www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/resources. If you have any questions you can email dcm@mauilongtermrecovery.org or call 260-271-9501.

Comprehensive Support Tailored to Community Needs

“Nearly two years since the fire, the path to recovery remains challenging,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director at Hoʻōla iā LTRG. “Our disaster case managers are rooted in this community and committed to walking with each survivor—no matter how complex the need or how long the journey.”

The program’s disaster case managers provide trauma-informed guidance while helping survivors access mental health services and connecting them with cultural healing practices that honor the community’s values and traditions. This holistic approach recognizes that recovery extends beyond immediate material needs to encompass emotional and spiritual healing.

Eliminating Barriers to Support

A key feature of the program is its accessibility to all wildfire survivors, regardless of whether they have applied for or received FEMA assistance. This removes a significant barrier that has prevented some community members from accessing the support they need during their recovery journey.

“We meet people with empathy, cultural understanding, and a readiness to serve,” said Stephen Van Bueren, Resource Management Coordinator for Hoʻōla iā LTRG and coordinator of the Hoʻōla DCM Coalition. “Every case is different, but our coalition shares one goal—to stand in solidarity with survivors and help turn hope into real, tangible recovery.”

Community Partnership Approach

The program leverages strong partnerships with established community organizations, including Hawai‘i Community Lending, Roots Reborn, Kaibigan ng Lahaina, Ohana Hope Village, Jewish Community Services of Hawai‘i, Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) and Hawai‘i Community Foundation. These collaborations ensure survivors can access a comprehensive network of resources and services.

As advocates for each survivor’s unique recovery journey, disaster case managers also present complex unmet needs to a funders roundtable on behalf of their clients. In just the past three months, the DCM coalition has successfully secured $117,000 in funding for survivor cases—demonstrating the team’s ability to navigate layered financial, housing, and logistical challenges with compassion and skill. This same team referred the first five families selected to have their homes rebuilt by volunteer partners at Mennonite Disaster Service and is now preparing to identify the next ten families. If you or someone you know may qualify, please visit mauilongtermrecovery.org/housing to learn more.