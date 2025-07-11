Vision Zero: State’s commitment to a future without traffic fatalities, serious injuries

Imagine a Hawaiʻi where traffic deaths and serious injuries are no longer part of the news cycle; where instead of being so often connected to tragedy, roadways become places of safe, active, healthy and active lifestyles no matter what mode of transportation people choose.

Can you Vision Zero?

Image Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Island Vision Zero Action Plan

Hawaiʻi is committed to a future when all traffic deaths and serious injuries on island roadways no longer exist.

Hawaiʻi Department of Health — working with national, state and county traffic safety partners — developed and launched the Vision Zero Hawaiʻi initiative to assert that commitment to the public and raise awareness about how residents with a shared vision can help.

Public service announcements will air on TV, radio and digital platforms as well as appear in print media and at malls statewide through August.

Vision Zero is a response to the devastating impacts of the average 100 tragic traffic fatalities that happen each year in the Aloha State.

Traffic deaths on Hawaiʻi roads are up by more than 50% already this year. Nearly 70 fatalities have been reported so far in 2025 compared with just less than 50 by the same time in 2024.

Creating streets where people can move safely — whether walking, biking, rolling or driving — is a key to how Vision Zero aims to save lives.

Designing roads that protect all users helps residents feel safe choosing active ways to get around.

“Lower speed limits, protected bike lanes and improved crossings make it easier and safer for residents to choose walking or biking for short trips,” said O‘ahu Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Mark Garrity in a state release about the initiative.

Staying active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Yet, most adults and youth in the islands don’t meet federal physical activity guidelines.

“Physical inactivity is a major contributor to chronic disease,” said state Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division Administrator Lola Irvin in the release. “Walking, biking and rolling are ways to promote daily movement — especially for keiki and kūpuna.”

Irvin added that creating safe, convenient and connected routes so people can get to where they need to go everyday — grocery stores, schools, parks — will help and encourage Hawaiʻi residents stay physically active.

Image Courtesy: Vision Zero Hawaiʻi website

The public can support Vision Zero and help Hawaiʻi get to zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries by:

SUPPORTING safer street designs.

safer street designs. BEING responsible and attentive road users.

responsible and attentive road users. PARTICIPATING IN planning meetings that promote safer roads.

planning meetings that promote safer roads. FOLLOWING and HELPING pass laws that prioritize walking and biking safety.

Each of Hawaiʻi’s counties already has or is developing its own Vision Zero Action Plan.

Community members can learn about local strategies, progress and opportunities to get involved by visiting the Vision Zero Hawaiʻi website.