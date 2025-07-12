Maui Business

David Sellers talks ICCF ‘Surf Blocks’ at Kīhei Rotary meeting on Tuesday

July 12, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
David Sellers headshot. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host David Sellers of Hawai‘i Off-Grid Architecture and Engineering on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Island Health in Rainbow Mall (2439 S. Kīhei Road, Kīhei).

Sellers will share insights on Surf Block ICCF Blocks. Hawai‘i Off-Grid (HIOG) brings over 60 years of combined architecture and engineering experience, with 20 years focused on remote and off-grid system design. Thirty percent of HIOG’s work is dedicated to community-based projects.

The firm has partnered with Family Life Center on housing initiatives for the past decade. In response to the Lahaina wildfires, HIOG contributed to the ʻOhana Hope Village disaster relief housing project, offering design, energy solutions and financial support.

Sellers, the current AIA Maui president, has over 20 years of experience in off-grid technologies. He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M and a master’s in architecture, urbanism and building science from TU Delft in the Netherlands. He previously worked with The Nature Conservancy managing the Palmyra Atoll research station, where he led a renewable energy project transitioning the station off diesel.

HIOG was founded in 2015 by Sellers, architect Rick McGover and civil engineer Jacob Freeman, building on McGovern’s 18-year solo practice.

To RSVP, email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com or visit www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org.

