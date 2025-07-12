MAPA executive director to speak at Lahaina Rotary meeting

Carolyn Wright headshot. (Courtesy: MAPA)

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Carolyn Wright will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. The topic of her presentation is “Maui Academy of Performing Arts: Enriching Lives and Building Community through the Arts for 50 Years”

Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) is celebrating 50 years of serving the Maui community through performing arts programs for all ages, from keiki to kūpuna. MAPA offers professional-quality theatrical productions, academy classes and programs in the schools that enhance student learning through the arts. This year, MAPA is finishing construction of its Main Street Arts Project, a $15 million performing arts campus in the heart of Wailuku. As a cornerstone of the emerging Wailuku Arts District, the crown jewel of MAPA’s campus is a new state-of-the-art “black box” theatre.

A long-time teaching artist, Wright has worked as a nonprofit arts educator and administrator since 1986. Starting out as a drama teacher for MAPA in 1998, she has worn multiple hats for the organization including director of programs, marketing director, development director, chief operating officer and executive director. Before working for MAPA, Wright was a founding member of Kaiser Permanente’s Educational Theatre Program in the San Francisco Bay Area, performing in and directing educational theatre shows for grades K-12. She earned her undergraduate degree in political science from Duke University and her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix.

The meeting will be held at the portable classroom building at Sacred Hearts School, located in Kāʻanapali at 2530 Keka’a Drive in Lahaina. Social time begins at 5 p.m., and a light dinner will be offered for purchase. Program is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.