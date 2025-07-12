Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 04:23 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:06 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:19 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:27 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend. A small, long period south swell will arrive Sunday night and peak late Monday into Tuesday. Then a mix of this fading south swell and a reinforcing small south-southeast swell should provide near or slightly below summer average surf through midweek.

Surf along east facing shores will remain near or slightly below average through the middle of next week. A very small northwest swell may pass through early next week, providing tiny surf along north facing shores on Monday and Tuesday before becoming nearly flat through the remain forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.