15 nonprofits join inaugural Kahua Grants Initiative for grassroots growth

The first Kahua Grants Initiative cohort kicks off with a virtual convening of 15 grassroots and emerging nonprofits across Maui County. (Courtesy: Maui United Way)

Fifteen nonprofits have been awarded a spot in Maui United Way’s first-ever Kahua Grants Initiative cohort.

The new grant program is designed to help emerging and grassroots nonprofits across Maui County build long-term sustainability and make more of an impact, with a special focus on wildfire recovery and resilience.

The selected cohort will receive support from now through April 30, 2026, including funding, technical assistance and peer learning opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The initiative is run in partnership with SR Partners LLC, a grant consulting firm, and focuses on strengthening nonprofits’ ability to secure funding and deepen their community impact.

Grantees will gain skills in grant writing, prospecting and strategic planning, while expanding their networks and developing long-term sustainability plans.

“This program is about planting seeds that will support long-term resilience in our nonprofit sector,” said Jeeyun Lee, director of impact at Maui United Way. “By investing in the growth and development of grassroots nonprofit organizations, we’re helping to ensure that community-driven solutions can thrive well into the future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizations selected for the inaugural cohort are:

Boys & Girls Club Maui

Catholic Charities Maui

Grow Some Good

Habitat for Humanity Maui

Hāna Business Council

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama

Kākoʻo Maui

Laʻakea Village

Maui Historical Society

Our Kūpuna

Pacific Birth Collective

Pacific Cancer Foundation

Piha Wellness & Healing

Roots Reborn

What Makes You Feel Beautiful

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program is funded by Maui United Way with additional support from the Castle Foundation, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More information is available at www.mauiunitedway.org/kahuagrantsinitiative.