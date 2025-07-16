15 nonprofits join inaugural Kahua Grants Initiative for grassroots growth

July 16, 2025, 5:22 AM HST
The first Kahua Grants Initiative cohort kicks off with a virtual convening of 15 grassroots and emerging nonprofits across Maui County. (Courtesy: Maui United Way)

Fifteen nonprofits have been awarded a spot in Maui United Way’s first-ever Kahua Grants Initiative cohort.

The new grant program is designed to help emerging and grassroots nonprofits across Maui County build long-term sustainability and make more of an impact, with a special focus on wildfire recovery and resilience.

The selected cohort will receive support from now through April 30, 2026, including funding, technical assistance and peer learning opportunities.

The initiative is run in partnership with SR Partners LLC, a grant consulting firm, and focuses on strengthening nonprofits’ ability to secure funding and deepen their community impact.

Grantees will gain skills in grant writing, prospecting and strategic planning, while expanding their networks and developing long-term sustainability plans.

“This program is about planting seeds that will support long-term resilience in our nonprofit sector,” said Jeeyun Lee, director of impact at Maui United Way. “By investing in the growth and development of grassroots nonprofit organizations, we’re helping to ensure that community-driven solutions can thrive well into the future.”

Organizations selected for the inaugural cohort are:

  • Boys & Girls Club Maui
  • Catholic Charities Maui
  • Grow Some Good
  • Habitat for Humanity Maui
  • Hāna Business Council
  • Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama
  • Kākoʻo Maui
  • Laʻakea Village
  • Maui Historical Society
  • Our Kūpuna
  • Pacific Birth Collective
  • Pacific Cancer Foundation
  • Piha Wellness & Healing
  • Roots Reborn
  • What Makes You Feel Beautiful
The program is funded by Maui United Way with additional support from the Castle Foundation, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More information is available at www.mauiunitedway.org/kahuagrantsinitiative.

