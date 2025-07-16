Oni Foundation launches silent auction to fundraise for facility upgrades, youth programs

Oni Foundation dba Wonderful World of Aloha. PC: Sean Michael Hower (c)2018.

The Oni Foundation, a nonprofit committed to perpetuating the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi through dance and arts, announced the launch of its new live auction app, providing an accessible way for supporters to participate in its upcoming summer fundraiser on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the Maui Beach Hotel’s Moana Ballroom.

“We’re incredibly excited to roll out our new silent auction app, which significantly enhances opportunities for our supporters to help in our mission,” said Keoni Manuel, Oni Foundation president and creative director. “This innovative digital platform allows both event attendees and global supporters to bid on exclusive items, directly contributing to our vital facility upgrades and youth empowerment programs.”

The silent auction app is accessible now via https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/oni-foundation-

incs-silent-auction. Participants can view and bid on: hand-crafted Polynesian collectibles; original works by local artists; immersive experiences at the Maui Ocean Center; and staycations at island resorts, to name a few available items.

“The app continuously updates our auction items as new donations come in from our generous sponsors,” Manuel said. “Whether you’re joining us in person at the Maui Beach Hotel or supporting us from afar, this platform makes it easier than ever to contribute to our mission of cultural preservation and youth empowerment. Every bid directly helps us enhance the Wonderful World of Aloha Center and provides invaluable opportunities for our Cultural Ambassador interns, who are truly our future leaders.”

The Oni Foundation’s summer fundraiser promises an unforgettable evening, taking guests on a journey through Polynesia. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with check-in, followed by a dinner buffet at 5 p.m., and the main show featuring Kumu Keoni’s World Famous Polynesian Spectacular by ʻAumakua Productions at 6 p.m. A no-host bar and live music will be available throughout the event.

The Foundation’s fundraising goal is $25,000. Funds raised from the live event and online

auction will directly support critical needs:

Wonderful World of Aloha Center upgrades: Proceeds will fund crucial facility

enhancements for the center, located on the second floor of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in

Kahului. These upgrades include: Fresh paint and improved lighting for the galleries. Installation of new LED “skylight” fixtures. Four 98-inch LED screens for the stage. New stage curtains Improved dressing rooms. Completion of the world map mural and new murals for the East and West

Galleries, creating a more immersive and vibrant experience for all visitors.

initiative, which provides paid, on-the-job experience and mentorship for aspiring

professionals. Interns gain valuable skills in cultural industry operations, presentation,

performance, business management, and visitor services, preparing them to be future

leaders in cultural heritage.

Tickets for this special event are priced at $100 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $75 for children (ages 4-12). To purchase tickets and review silent auction items, visit

OniFoundation.org. Donations are accepted anytime by visiting https://

www.onifoundation.org/make-a-donation.

Event Details:

What: Oni Foundation Summer Fundraiser

When: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Where: Maui Beach Hotel, Moana Ballroom, Kahului

Time: 4 p.m. Check-in | 5 p.m. Dinner | 6 p.m. Show