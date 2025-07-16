Up to $25,000 reward offered for information leading to ID and apprehension of suspect in Kīhei armed robbery

PC: Maui Police Department

A reward of up to $25,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the identification and apprehension of the suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at around 9:12 a.m., at the Bank of Hawaiʻi on South Kīhei Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an unidentified male suspect entered the bank brandishing a handgun in one hand and a strobe-mode flashlight in the other. The suspect ordered everyone inside to get down before demanding money from the teller, according to police. The teller complied and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The suspect then fled on foot and was last seen on surveillance video heading toward Uluniu Road.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a tan hoodie with a camouflage pattern, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. His head and face were covered with his hoodie, a grey hat, a white mask, and black sunglasses. The handgun is described as having a black tip with a blue barrel and a black grip.

The Maui Police Department is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with information to come forward.