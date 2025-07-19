Maui SmallBiz Think Tank invites entrepreneurs to brainstorm and collaborate

Maui SmallBiz Think Tank. PC: screen grab / huipukakou.org

Maui Business Brainstormers will host its next Maui SmallBiz Think Tank on Thursday, July 24, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pono Center in Wailuku Town.

This interactive gathering offers small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers a chance to connect, share and problem-solve together. Whether you’re navigating a staffing issue, marketing challenge, or growth dilemma, this is a chance to bring questions to the

table and tap into the collective wisdom of the Maui small business community.

Reasons to attend:

Collaborate with like-minded small business owners

Share experiences and insights in a supportive environment

Discover creative solutions to common business hurdles

Build stronger, more resilient local businesses

“This is more than just a networking event—it’s a working session for real-time idea sharing and mutual support,” said event co-organizer Nicole Fisher. “Everyone walks away with new perspectives, actionable ideas, and a deeper sense of community.”

Seating is limited to 20 participants to keep discussions meaningful and productive. A light lunch will be provided.

To reserve a spot, visit https://huipukakou.org/mbb-meeting-5_07-24-2025/.