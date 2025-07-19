Featured

Tsunami watch canceled, no threat to Hawaiʻi after large Russia earthquake

July 19, 2025, 10:02 PM HST
* Updated July 19, 10:09 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: USGS

Tsunami watch canceled
9:42 p.m., July 19, 2025

A tsunami watch is canceled for the state of Hawaiʻi, effective at 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

This follows a 7.4 moment earthquake reported at 8:49 p.m. HST on Saturday, July 2025 off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi; therefore, the tsunami watch for Hawaiʻi is now canceled.

This will be the final message issued for this event, unless additional data becomes available.

Previous post

Tsunami watch as of 9:03 p.m. HST
9:03 p.m., July 19, 2025

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A tsunami watch was issued for the state of Hawaiʻi effective at 9:03 p.m. HST following a preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake reported at 8:49 p.m. off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 2:43 a.m. HST on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments