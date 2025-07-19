Tsunami watch canceled, no threat to Hawaiʻi after large Russia earthquake

PC: USGS

Tsunami watch canceled

9:42 p.m., July 19, 2025

A tsunami watch is canceled for the state of Hawaiʻi, effective at 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

This follows a 7.4 moment earthquake reported at 8:49 p.m. HST on Saturday, July 2025 off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi; therefore, the tsunami watch for Hawaiʻi is now canceled.

This will be the final message issued for this event, unless additional data becomes available.

Tsunami watch as of 9:03 p.m. HST

9:03 p.m., July 19, 2025

A tsunami watch was issued for the state of Hawaiʻi effective at 9:03 p.m. HST following a preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake reported at 8:49 p.m. off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 2:43 a.m. HST on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.